Temperatures are expected to rise in Columbia this week, with a high of 63 degrees Wednesday and 61 degrees Thursday, according to Matt Beckwith, KOMU 8 Meteorologist.
Beckwith said this warm weather will only last a couple of days, and it will be back to normal, if not cooler, by the end of the week.
Most of the Midwest is predicted to have unusually warm temperatures coming this week, according to an AccuWeather news release.
AccuWeather meteorologist Alex DaSilva said in the news release that these upcoming afternoons are predicted to see high temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Some areas are predicted to see a record high, according to DaSilva.