Gina Jungmann hasn’t seen most of her clothes in 25 days.
A major Chiefs fan, Jungmann has been wearing only Chiefs gear every day since the playoffs started Jan. 4. She’s crafted a Chiefs handbag, painted the Chiefs logo onto a jean jacket and is helping other women show their Kansas City spirit by offering a special Chiefs-themed manicure at her salon, Vintage Pearl Salon. As of Wednesday, she’s done four sets.
The Jungmanns are longtime season-ticket holders, and this season the family attended every playoff game and all but one regular-season game. They’ve tailgated in 2-degree weather with only chocolate and beef jerky.
The Jungmanns aren’t headed to Miami this weekend but will go big with a Super Bowl party Sunday. Jungmann and her daughter, Reagan Wilson, 24, have already painted football wine glasses and added red and yellow to almost every surface of Jungmann’s home. Still on the agenda is making crafts with the confetti from the Chiefs’ AFC championship win at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 19.
At the salon Wednesday, Jungmann’s son, Blayne, 10, was proudly showing off photos of the Patrick Mahomes costume he wore to school this week, and Wilson’s son, Sawyer, 8 months, though he can’t talk yet, wore a Chiefs headband and a wide grin.
Game day superstitions
Going to Arrowhead Stadium is a job for father-daughter pair Jim and Jaclyn Berry. Jim Berry is a freelance photographer hired by the team, and Jaclyn Berry assists him at the home games. But the two try not to mess with the "juju" for the team by sticking to their routines.
Jaclyn Berry, also a sophomore at MU majoring in journalism and film, shared this with the Missourian:
"In the middle of this season, after the first loss, it became a joke to figure out what we had done differently and to change things back to the way they were for the next week. After the Vikings vs. Chiefs game where the Chiefs won, we began to find ourselves having a certain routine that we had to maintain throughout the rest of the season.
"For a typical home game, we arrive a minimum of four hours before the game, Dad eating a bagel while I drink a cup of coffee. Before the game I had two brownies and drank two water bottles.
"Right before going to the field to take pictures, Dad would change his camo socks to a new pair of the same socks, and at halftime I would eat a hot dog with ketchup. Of course, we wore the same outfits every week, and Dad even took it as far as having to wash them a certain way.
"It may seem a little quirky to think that we are having any impact on the game, but Dad always says, 'You can’t mess with the good juju, and if it works, then it works.'
"Even throughout this week leading up to the Super Bowl, my dad has his own superstitions while in Miami, including drinking the same flavor of Gatorade after photographing every practice.
"I know that my dad is going to uphold his end of the deal by following all of our superstitions on Sunday, and he can be assured that I’ll be sitting at home eating my two brownies and eating my halftime hot dog."
In Columbia, we talked to a couple of fans that think actually watching the game is bad luck.
"Every game I watch, they come closer to losing." Scott Garrett-Fausset said. "I watch the recording of the games with my dad instead."
Laura Miserez and Maya Valentine contributed to this article.
Supervising editor is Elizabeth Stephens.