A new supply chain issue is vexing home builders in Columbia as the city has been forced to delay running electric service to some new developments under construction.
The site most immediately affected by the supply issue is the Timberbrook development, which is located off of Scott Boulevard in southwest Columbia.
Jeff Hemme, one of the founders of Hemme Construction and one of the developers of Timberbrook, said that the city has yet to give them the information on when the parts will be delivered to them.
Because of this delay, Hemme said that they are not selling the homes to anybody at the moment as they do not know when they will be completed.
The delay has affected the conduits that run under the street and run to the different houses. The electrical works are designed when the roads are completed and before the houses begin development. Placing of the conduit takes place before the concrete on the street is poured over, according to Hemme.
Houses that could have been available soon may be pushed to next year because of the delay impacting the city, according to Hemme.
Matthew Nestor, the public information specialist with the city utilities department, said that the department has tried to modify its ordering process to make sure that materials arrive on time. Nestor also stated that while service may not be as timely as in the past, they continue to provide electrical services to the developments.
It is "dependent on materials, supplies and personnel being available to install or restore electric service," Nestor said.
Nestor said that materials have been on order for months and that the city is being proactive in getting the materials it needs and finding other solutions if need be.
However, Nestor noted that there are still some issues that are outside of the city's control. "Shipment delays and other circumstances outside of utilities' control may result in longer lead times for completion of projects."
The city owns the electric utility for those living in Columbia, and the city extends electricity and other utilities as developments are constructed within the city. Boone Electric Cooperative provides similar services in unincorporated areas of the county.
Meredith Hoenes of Boone Electric said that they're "planning for the future with a timeline that's more expansive than the past" due to the lack of various parts that go into making electricity run.
Boone Electric has seen shortages in copper wire, aluminum wire, insulators and bolts, Hoenes said.
Boone Electric has also set contracts well ahead of schedule to work around the shortages. Previous years did not see contracts drawn up that far ahead of schedule, Hoenes said. Boone Electric is working with engineering contractors up to a year and a half out to start planning projects now.
Boone Electric is also making sure it knows what developers are planning to do in the county so that they can also plan for that. Boone Electric has not yet had to halt running electric to new developments in the county.
The countrywide shortage on various materials has affected many areas besides the construction industry. The automotive industry, for example, was hit with the microchip shortage, leaving many cars almost complete but not ready to sell.
Hemme also spoke about the lumber mills in Canada that are suffering a rail car shortage and a shortage in truck drivers on the West Coast that is leaving certain materials sitting around.