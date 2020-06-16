Wearing red sunglasses and a homemade face mask, Kelsey Smythe was standing at the front line of the Black Lives Matter march Monday night in downtown Columbia .
She held a colorful, handmade poster in her hands. The poster states “No Justice No Peace” in the center and “Black Lives Matter” in the background in blue, yellow and red.
“’Black Lives Matter’ is the slogan that is most known about,” she said. “But ‘No Justice, No Peace’ really speaks to the idea that the movement will not stop until things are rectified.”
Smythe is among many who have come out regularly for several weeks at the Boone County Courthouse to protest against police brutality since the death of George Floyd, an African American who died in Minneapolis because a police officer put pressure on his neck.
The protest at the courthouse has been a nightly routine for some people. The crowd is slightly lower on weekdays, but the spirit is never low.
On Monday, the protesters marched to the Daniel Boone City Building, where the Columbia City Council was meeting, and listened as some members of the regular group spoke to the council about the issues they are raising.
Smythe thinks the consistency of the protests is great because they are showing support, strength and love for those who are suffering.
“Show the community and the city there are people who care about this,” Smythe said, in explaining the reasons why she wanted to be a participant in the demonstration. “Also, defund the police and reappropriate those tax dollars to programs that we actually need, that better the community at large.”
As a stay-at-home mother, she regards education as a better way to spend the money. Education and other social programs can better the community overall, but money spent on policing yields injustice, Smythe said.
She praised young leaders who have been organizing the marches in Columbia for putting a lot of heart in and making a strong statement. Their choice of protesting to have their voice heard is a more direct and effective way of rectifying wrongdoings, she said.
“As citizens, you can vote. But that only comes every so often, and that’s only if you get somebody worthwhile pushing those issues,” Smythe said.
While marching, Smythe always rushes to the front and takes an active role. She has made participating in these demonstrations a family activity. Her husband has been with her each time, and they brought their children to one of the marches last week.
“They absolutely enjoyed it,” she said. “The biggest things I want them to take out of this is showing compassion, empathy and support.”