 After a nearly seven-hour standoff, Columbia police arrested a barricaded suspect at an apartment building Friday morning. 

Officers arrived at Ash Street Place Apartments on N. Stadium Boulevard around 2 a.m. The suspect was taken into custody around 9 a.m.

