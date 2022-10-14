After a nearly seven-hour standoff, Columbia police arrested a barricaded suspect at an apartment building Friday morning.
Officers arrived at Ash Street Place Apartments on N. Stadium Boulevard around 2 a.m. The suspect was taken into custody around 9 a.m.
A tweet and Facebook post from the police department showed a SWAT vehicle and other specialty departments at the building, and asked the public to avoid the area.
The incident has been resolved and the public is free to resume activities in the area, police spokesperson Christian Tabak said.
No officers were harmed in the incident and investigations have begun.
This story will be updated as further details become available.