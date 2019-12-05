A sexual assault occurred early Tuesday at MU, according to police.

The assault occurred Tuesday morning in a residence hall after Justin C. Clark messaged a female student repeatedly starting Monday, each with increasingly sexual language. MU police spokesperson Sara Diedrich confirmed that Clark is an MU student.

The student, who is not identified, allowed Clark to come over to her room, according to a probable cause statement by MU Police Detective Bryanne Gawlik. The student told her roommate that she was not interested in his advances.

After Clark arrived around 3 a.m. Tuesday, he repeatedly sodomized her without her consent, says the probable cause statement. He then returned to his residence hall, according to the report. His address matches that of Discovery Hall.

The report says that when interviewed by police, Clark acknowledged the assault. 

MU police received a report of the assault early Wednesday afternoon.

Clark, 19, was arrested by MU police Wednesday night on three counts of sodomy in the first degree. He was booked into the Boone County Jail, and bail was set at $50,000.

Supervising editors are Fred Anklam Jr. and Hannah Hoffmeister.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Public Life Reporter, Fall 2019. Studying Investigative Journalism and Political Science. Contact me at paulschloesser@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.