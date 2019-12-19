Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Thursday morning for shooting at an Ashland police officer the day before, according to a news release.
Eusebio Daniel Barjas-Real, 29, was arrested at 10:36 a.m. at 105 E. Liberty Lane in Ashland, the Sheriff's Department release said. He is suspected of firing at least three shots at an Ashland police officer at around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Missourian previous reporting, during the shooting incident a suspect shot the police officer after the officer recognized someone with a warrant out for his arrest and tried to stop them.
A second officer attempted to chase the suspect on foot but lost sight of him, according to a post from the Ashland Police Department's Facebook page.
Barjas-Real was charged with second-degree assault (special victim), armed criminal action and first-degree property damage. Bond had not been set as of Thursday afternoon.
The suspect also had outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court for traffic and other misdemeanor offenses. His bond on those warrants is set at $8,550.