Columbia Police and EMTs arrived on Quail Drive in response to shots fired just after 3 p.m. Saturday.
Police taped off 2511 to 2601 Quail Drive, interviewed those on scene, detained and released two people and arrested a third man.
Sgt. Bruce Houston said there were no injuries or property damage and that the EMTs were responding to something unrelated to the shots fired.
Houston said witnesses were semi-cooperative, and police removed tape from the perimeter at about 4 p.m.
Shootings occurred on Quail Drive in February, in 2017 and in 2013, according to previous Missourian reporting.
In a nearly four-year period beginning in 2009, there were at least 26 shots-fired incidents on Quail Drive, and residents expressed concern that although police patrolled the area, they hadn't built relationships with the community members.
Earl Tramail Bland of 2511 Quail Drive was booked into the Boone County Jail around 7 p.m. Saturday on charges of two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of domestic assault.