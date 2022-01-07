A suspect for the early morning shooting on New Year's Day was arrested, according to a news release from Columbia Police.
D'Angelo R. Harris, 25, was arrested in connection with the shooting near Silverball Bar, at 122 S. Ninth St. The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday. Four men were injured. Their injuries were not life threatening, according to the release.
Harris was arrested on multiple charges: four counts of assault in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.
The investigation is ongoing.