A suspect for the early morning shooting on New Year's Day was arrested, according to a news release from Columbia Police.

D'Angelo R. Harris, 25, was arrested in connection with the shooting near Silverball Bar, at 122 S. Ninth St. The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday. Four men were injured. Their injuries were not life threatening, according to the release.

Harris was arrested on multiple charges: four counts of assault in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment Reporter, Winter 2021-22 Studying journalism and sociology Contact me: mikaelaschlueter@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720

  • Assistant city editor, grad student studying investigative reporting and photojournalism. You can reach me at cjmx5d@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you