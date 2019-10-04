Police have arrested one suspect in connection to shots fired Wednesday.
Terrell Marquise Lawrence, 21, was arrested Thursday after several witnesses placed him at the scene.
Police responded to several reports of shots fired at Rice Road and Boyd Lane. Afterward, police found two damaged vehicles and witnesses who were involved.
One victim said Lawrence asked her to drive him to Rice Road to look for a friend. When they got there, Lawrence pointed out a silver Charger traveling on Boyd Lane, pulled out a handgun and shot multiple rounds over the hood of the car. The victim said she then dropped Lawrence off near his residence and drove home.
Two more victims in the Charger targeted by Lawrence placed a man matching his description at the scene. Both said he leaned out the passenger window and began shooting at the car.
One victim in the Charger said that during a recent argument with Lawrence he told her, "I got something for you."
Lawrence is charged with first- and second-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree property damage. He was being held at the Boone County Jail without bond. Associate Circuit Judge Stephanie Morrell ruled that there is "clear and convincing evidence that no conditions will protect public safety" from Lawrence, according to court records.