Patrick DeQawn Taylor, 26, of Columbia was arrested Saturday in relation to the armed robbery that happened 2:20 a.m. Thursday at 1800 E. Broadway

Taylor was arrested for charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, according to the news release from the Columbia Police Department.

The victim in the incident reported a wallet and cash being taken after a person brandished a weapon. 

Taylor also faces the charges of first-degree stalking, first-degree trespass and second-degree property damage in relation to another incident that happened at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday, according to the release.

The investigation is still ongoing, police said. 

Anyone who can offer additional information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at (573)874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at (573)875-8477 .

