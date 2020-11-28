A 30-year-old Columbia man has been arrested in connection to an early Sunday morning robbery in the parking lot of the Waffle House, 9904 Vandiver Drive.
According to Columbia police, a man told officers he was looking for his wife at around 1 a.m. in the restaurant parking lot when he got into an argument with someone he didn't know.
The victim reported that he was held at gunpoint and robbed of cash and his cell phone. He told police he wasn't injured.
After the victim provided information to the police, Marcus Glass, Jr., 30, of Belleville, Illinois, was found on Harvester Road and arrested and charged with first degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. No bond had been set as of Saturday morning.