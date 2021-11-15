After a shooting on Fifth Street early Sunday morning that left five people injured and one dead, Columbia leaders asked the community to play a more active role in preventing the violence that’s been plaguing the city. Monday, community members suggested different methods of doing so.
Columbia police arrested a suspect Sunday afternoon in relation to the shooting, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release Monday afternoon.
Officers arrested Todd Duron Nesbitt, 28, of Columbia on charges of armed criminal action and assault in the first degree, according to the release. Nesbitt is being held in the Boone County Jail on no bond.
Nesbitt was one of two suspects in the "mass casualty incident" that occurred at about 3 a.m. Sunday.
"With the community's help, detectives were able to quickly identify this suspect and take him into custody," Police Chief Geoff Jones said in the news release.
Police shot and killed the second suspect, a 30-year-old man, involved in the incident Sunday morning. The suspect was Quillian Jacobs, according to court documents.
A witness heard arguing before seeing the suspects shoot at each other simultaneously and run in opposite directions, according to court documents.
Public information officer Kyle Green confirmed in an email Monday that the Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation of the involved officers, per standard protocol.
According to the news release, the investigation is ongoing and the officers involved will not be working the streets during this time.
The shooting took place near Vibez Lounge. A Vibez security guard was killed in another shooting outside the lounge in February 2020. Owner R’Velle Fair said at Sunday’s news conference he has spoken to Jones multiple times to address incidents in the area but hasn’t gotten the support he wanted.
“This issue doesn’t happen on the inside of my bar. The issue happens on the streets,” he said at the conference, adding that he does not think he should be on the hook for what goes on outside Vibez. ... “My insurance ends at my door.”
Jones responded to Fair, "it’s your responsibility to keep violence out of your bar."
‘This is a community issue’
Treece and Jones called on the community to reduce violence at Sunday’s conference.
“This is not a policing issue anymore. This is a community issue,” Jones said. “And we’re going to be involved as partners, but that doesn't mean that we can always take the lead. I don’t have the resources, the money or frankly the expertise to stop all the things that are happening that lead to violence.”
Treece acknowledged the city has seen a recent uptick in violent incidents. This is the third consecutive weekend with a shooting in which at least one person was injured.
Treece said the city is waiting for more information from the investigation to inform an immediate response, but he mentioned increasing bar and club regulations including ending drink specials, cracking down on underage drinking, closing bars earlier and otherwise preventing environments conducive to violence.
The city has previously attempted to find avenues to address gun violence. In January 2020, Treece announced the Violent Crimes Task Force, a collaboration among CPD, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, the MU Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in response to a 2019 spike in violent crime.
Jeff Pitts, CPD’s public information officer, said Monday information regarding the task force’s accomplishments was not immediately available.
On Friday, CPD, the MU Police Department and The District announced they are working together to address safety concerns downtown through increased foot patrols, lighting and cameras.
Community members respond
Residents and business owners agreed there is a need for community involvement, but they recommended different approaches.
Nickie Davis, The District’s executive director, agreed with sentiments expressed by Treece and Jones at the news conference Sunday.
“I think they’re totally right. I think this is now turned into a community effort,” Davis said. “Unfortunately, several of the incidents we’ve had downtown, there has already been a police presence.”
Nic Parks, founder and CEO of The Pinball Company, which owns Shiloh and Silverball, also said there’s a need for collaboration between bar owners and the city.
“We have been thinking about business late at night and how we can be safe; harm can be done late at night,” Parks said.
But Parks disagreed with Treece’s prioritization of bar regulation. He said he didn’t see a connection between that and violence.
“To pinpoint any one industry or drink deal as a point of causality is completely irresponsible,” he said. “You won’t stop violence if you stop drink deals, and you won’t stop violence if you close all the bars.”
Columbia School Board member and mayoral candidate David Seamon was vocal about the incident on Facebook on Monday morning. He agreed with Treece in his post that “community gun violence is a community-wide problem.”
But Seamon said the possible actions Treece mentioned Sunday wouldn’t address the conditions that create violence within communities. Instead, it would merely shift the location where the violence takes place and who it affects.
“You're essentially saying, ‘take these shootings back over to wherever you're at.’ And that's not a plan. The folks who live in those areas don't deserve that trauma anymore,” Seamon said in an interview.
To Seamon, “community-wide” means addressing the root causes of violence: “poverty, generational family violence, inadequate housing and systemic racism,” he said in the post. He suggested Columbia look toward other cities’ efforts. He pointed to Philadelphia, which has deployed “disruptors,” or residents inside the community with trust and experience who can influence local environments and step in before tragedy strikes. He said these people are able to leverage their weight in the community to “talk to folks, understand the issues and the folks in those areas and then help prevent some of this crime from taking place, instead of just taking a reactive approach.”
Generally, though, Seamon said the city needs to be looking at long-term, systemic solutions.
“This is not going to stop just because we had a press conference, because there was outrage today, unfortunately," he said.