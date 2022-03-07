Columbia police have arrested a suspect in a Saturday shooting that left one person injured.
Police arrested 21-year-old Tyler Jacob Matthews after a reported shots fired at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday in south Columbia, according to a news release from the department.
An adult man was found injured at the scene. The injured man was in a stable condition, treated by emergency personnel and sent to a local hospital.
Officers arrived at the scene to see Matthews with a rifle and ordered him to put it down, according to the release. Matthews followed the order but resisted when taken into custody.
Matthews was charged with two counts of assault, unlawful use of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest.
The Columbia Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the CPD at 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 875-8477 to remain anonymous.