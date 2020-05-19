Updated Information

This story was updated after police provided new information on the age of the stabbing suspect. 

Columbia police arrested a suspect Tuesday afternoon after responding to a report of a stabbing at Lowe's on Conley Road.

In a news release, police said they responded to the report around 3 p.m. at 201-A Conley Road, in front of Lowe's.

Officers found a 43-year-old female victim. Emergency medical services took her to a local hospital; she has non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

The suspect, Gentara Bennett, 19, was found by police inside Sam's Club at 101 Conley Road. 

Police arrested Bennet on charges of assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest, according to the release. Police also said there is no known connection between the victim and the suspect.

Police said the weapon used in the incident was unknown at the time.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the department or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).

