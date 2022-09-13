The primary suspect in an Aug. 31 shooting turned himself in to Boone County Jail on Monday night. Jeffrey Tubbs, 50, of Columbia has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Christian Tabak, public information specialist for the Columbia Police Department, said that the investigation is still ongoing and no motive is known at this time.
The initial incident occurred around noon in August near the intersection of Old 63 and Gordon Street. When police arrived at the scene, the suspect had left but there was an adult male victim with gunshot wounds.
Tabak said the victim’s condition is unknown at this time. Tubbs is currently in custody at the Boone County Jail without bond.
Tabak said if anyone has more information in regards to this incident, contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7562. To submit an anonymous tip, contact CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-8477 or 875tips.com.