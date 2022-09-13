The primary suspect in an Aug. 31 shooting turned himself in to Boone County Jail on Monday night. Jeffrey Tubbs, 50, of Columbia has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Christian Tabak, public information specialist for the Columbia Police Department, said that the investigation is still ongoing and no motive is known at this time.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher Education reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at jgwmfn@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • K-12 Youth Education Reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and public history with a minor in constitutional democracy Reach me at sbcdbv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you