A sexual assault occurred early Tuesday at MU, according to police.
The assault occurred Tuesday morning in a residence hall after Justin C. Clark messaged a female student repeatedly starting Monday, each with increasingly sexual language. MU police spokesperson Sara Diedrich confirmed that Clark is an MU student.
The student, who is not identified, allowed Clark to come over to her room, according to a probable cause statement by MU Police Detective Bryanne Gawlik. The student told her roommate that she was not interested in his advances.
After Clark arrived around 3 a.m. Tuesday, he repeatedly sodomized her without her consent, says the probable cause statement. He then returned to his residence hall, according to the report. His address matches that of Discovery Hall.
The report says that when interviewed by police, Clark acknowledged the assault.
MU police received a report of the assault early Wednesday afternoon.
Clark, 19, was arrested by MU police Wednesday night on three counts of sodomy in the first degree. He was booked into the Boone County Jail, and bail was set at $50,000.
