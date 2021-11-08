Columbia resident Duncan McCracking, 24, was arrested Sunday night on charges of a DWI resulting in the death of another, failure to obey a traffic control device and armed criminal action, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. McCracking is being held at Boone County Jail with no bond as he awaits trial.
McCracking was involved in a crash Oct. 26 that took the life of MU student Ashley Footer, 19, who died Oct. 30. McCracking was arrested on the scene of the crash on suspicion of a DWI resulting in serious injury but was not being detained at the time of Footer's death, the Missourian previously reported.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, McCracking ignored a red light and collided with Footer while she was turning left through an intersection on Highway 163.