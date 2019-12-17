Murder suspect Garland B. Wisley, 61, who was arrested in Arizona in November, was booked into the Boone County Jail at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday.
His bond was set at $1 million.
Wisley was taken into custody Nov. 23 in San Luis, Arizona, as he was trying to make his way back from Mexico, according to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.
The suspect was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department in January and had been on the run ever since.
Wisley was charged in the murder of John R. Albers, 38. Police responded to a call about a gunshot wound Jan. 13 on the 200 block of Sarazen Drive. Albers was pronounced dead shortly after, and Wisley was named as the main suspect two days later.
Besides murder, Wisley also faced outstanding warrants in Boone County for failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance and trespassing.