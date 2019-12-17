Murder suspect Garland B. Wisley, 61, who was arrested in Arizona in November, was booked into the Boone County Jail at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday.

His bond was set at $1 million.

Wisley was taken into custody Nov. 23 in San Luis, Arizona, as he was trying to make his way back from Mexico, according to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department in January and had been on the run ever since.

Wisley was charged in the murder of John R. Albers, 38. Police responded to a call about a gunshot wound Jan. 13 on the 200 block of Sarazen Drive. Albers was pronounced dead shortly after, and Wisley was named as the main suspect two days later.

Besides murder, Wisley also faced outstanding warrants in Boone County for failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance and trespassing.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Columbia Missourian reporter, winter 2019 Studying investigative journalism Reach me at ztvy3@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.