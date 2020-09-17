Tori Rose is accused of committing a litany of violent offenses against an intimate partner and her child June 24, prior to his standoff with Columbia Police on Wednesday, according to court documents.
The 31-year-old suspect, who was arrested after police used tear gas in the building where he was barricaded, was charged with seven felony charges stemming from the morning of June 24.
Rose faces charges of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, stealing $750 or more and tampering with a motor vehicle in connection with that incident. He was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child and felony third-degree assault.
A probable cause statement from the June incident says the suspect scratched and bruised a woman and tore the hair from her head. She told police that in the past Rose had threatened to kill her multiple times and choked her.
Rose has previously faced charges for illegally possessing firearms, controlled substances, driving with a revoked or suspended license and resisting arrest.
At the time of the standoff, he was also wanted by U.S. Marshals on a federal weapons charge and was considered armed and dangerous.
As of Thursday, Rose was being held in the Boone County Jail on a $100,000 bond.