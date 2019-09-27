Javion Lawhorn-Wallace, who was wanted by Columbia Police in connection with the murder of Nadria Wright, was taken into custody last night by the St. Louis County Police, according to Columbia police officials.
Police originally stated that federal law enforcement officials made the arrest.
No further information was available early this morning.
Wright, 18, was a freshman at Columbia College. She died after a shooting late Sept. 13 near Forest and Grand avenues.
Lawhorn-Wallace had a warrant issued for his arrest after detectives reviewed camera footage that captured the incident that resulted in the death of Wright, according to a probable cause statement from officer Steven Wilmoth .
The warrant shows that Lawhorn has been charged with counts of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
Cameras in the area recorded Lawhorn driving off in a white Mercedes SUV about 17 minutes before the shooting occurred, according to the probable cause statement.