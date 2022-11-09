A series of attempted burglaries in apartments housing young adult women in Columbia is being investigated by the Columbia Police Department.
The department believes many of the recently reported incidents of attempted burglary on Old Highway 63 South involving a male suspect are related.
The suspect is reported to be light-skinned black or Hispanic, 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall, with a slim-athletic build, according to a news release from the police. He's been described as balding with light facial hair and known to wear a hat.
The first incident report was Aug. 9 at the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane. The suspect allegedly entered the apartment of a woman. After being startled, the suspect left.
On Sept. 15, police responded to a similar incident reported by another woman at the 3300 block of Old Highway 63 South.
During the evening of Nov. 2, another burglary report was made from the same apartment complex.
An attempted break-in at a different apartment complex in the 2200 block of Old Highway 63 South was reported Sunday.
That same night, a woman reported being chased to her door by a male suspect in an apartment in the 3900 block of Buttonwood Drive. The woman was safely able to get away and called 911, police said.
All of the victims are women between the ages of 20-30 years old and either working professionals or students. None reported being physically assaulted, as of Wednesday.
One victim who witnessed the attacker met with a professional sketch artist to help create a portrait.
The department is working with multiple investigators to identify the man responsible for the crimes and recommends the public stay on high alert and take precautions by locking doors and windows, and keeping outside lights on.
If you have any information, contact the police at 573-874-7414.
To report an anonymous tip, call crime stoppers at 573-875-TIPS.