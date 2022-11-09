Prowler Suspect Sketch

A victim who saw the suspect met with a professional sketch artist and helped create a rendering, according to the Columbia Police Department.

 Columbia Police Department

A series of attempted burglaries in apartments housing young adult women in Columbia is being investigated by the Columbia Police Department. 

The department believes many of the recently reported incidents of attempted burglary on Old Highway 63 South involving a male suspect are related. 

