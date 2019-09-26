Recently released court documents name two suspects in the deaths of Columbia teens Nadria Wright and E’quan Spain two weeks ago.
Javion Martae Lawhorn had a warrant issued for his arrest after detectives reviewed camera footage that captured the incident that resulted in the death of Wright, according to a probable cause statement from officer Steven Wilmoth .
The warrant shows that Lawhorn has been charged with counts of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
Cameras in the area recorded Lawhorn driving off in a white Mercedes SUV about 17 minutes before the shooting occurred, according to the probable cause statement.
Detectives were able to trace Lawhorn’s movements from when he started driving all the way to the time of the murder.
“The Mercedes (Lawhorn) was operating pulled alongside the vehicle (Sam Baldwin IV) and (Nadria Wright) were in, and gunshots were fired from the vehicle (Lawhorn) was operating which killed (Wright) and caused injuries to (Baldwin),” according to the statement.
The police department was aware that Lawhorn and Baldwin were on “opposing sides of a feud.” The statement did not include a cause of the feud.
Online court records show that Lawhorn’s residence is on the same street where a shooting occurred Wednesday night, killing James Hickem.
Police also announced a warrant for the arrest of Aaron Harris for his role in the murder of 19-year-old E’quan Spain early on the morning of Sept. 14.
Harris has been charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, according to documents filed by Boone County prosecuting attorney Daniel K. Knight.
Spain was in a car the night of Sept. 13 along with Harris and Michael L. Anderson III. Anderson was arrested Sept. 20 by Columbia police on charges related to the death.
Harris was the driver of the car while Anderson and Spain were in the back seat, according to the probable cause statement.
“Where Michael Anderson was seated is where all evidence suggested the person who shot and killed (Spain) was seated,” according to the statement.
The statement did not specify whether the shooting that killed Spain was intentional. The intersection of Park Avenue and Fifth Street where the shooting occurred was littered with various bullet casings.
Neither Lawhorn nor Harris have been arrested.