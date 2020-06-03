Tuesday night’s election of a new Ashland mayor, Richard Sullivan, begs the question: Will Lyn Woolford return as Ashland police chief?
In February, Mayor Gene Rhorer suspended Woolford and placed him on administrative leave after the police chief refused to remove the mayor’s girlfriend from her own home, which she was sharing with the mayor, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Rhorer called Woolford on at least two separate occasions asking him to send Ashland police officers to remove the woman from their shared residence. Seeing no apparent threat of violence, Woolford instead instructed officers to go and simply keep the peace.
Following his suspension, Woolford received an outpouring of support from the community. At the Feb. 18 Board of Aldermen meeting, the room was filled to capacity with residents there to show support for the suspended police chief.
“When I think of our chief, the first thought that I have is safety,” community member Carrie Mertensmeyer told a Missourian reporter at the time.
“Chief Woolford is something special to us, and we want him back because he always brought smiles to people’s faces,” Colten Mayse, a child attending the meeting, told the Missourian.
In 2019, Woolford was named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard in a contest held by Safe Kids Worldwide.
Woolford has taken legal action against his dismissal, filing a petition for injunctive relief in February. The case is still moving through the court system. A hearing is set for June 16 at Boone County Courthouse after being delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.{/span}
In the time since, Rhorer decided not to seek reelection as mayor, and Tuesday night, Sullivan won the election for Ashland mayor. He will be sworn in on June 16.
When asked whether he would reinstate Woolford, Sullivan said, because of his current position as an Ashland alderman, he isn’t allowed to comment on the matter until after the June 16 court hearing.