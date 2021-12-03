Sutu Forté appeared in Circuit Court on Friday for a hearing on her request to use a defense of justification in her trespassing trial set for Feb. 24.
Forté was charged with first degree trespassing in November 2019 after spending eight days in a tree. She was protesting the creation of the Shepard-to-Rollins Trail that required several trees be cut down and construction of a paved concrete path through the wildlife area.
Forté was outraged at the city's use of eminent domain to claim the land and the insertion of a concrete trail through the otherwise untouched area.
On Friday, Forté's attorney Ben Faber, requested that the court reconsider its initial decision not to allow Forté to use the defense of justification because her case did not meet the required criteria.
A defense of justification allows the accused to claim they did no wrong because their actions were justified under the circumstances, like preventing a worse crime or protecting something in imminent danger.
Faber called Dr. Jason Hubbart to testify about his research on the Hinkson Creek during his tenure at MU. Hubbart described a riparian zone, the area directly next to a creek, has wetter soil and species specific to those conditions. It acts as a sponge to rainwater and prevents flooding, Hubbart said.
Dr. Charles Nilon, a MU professor whose research focus is on urban wildlife conservation, confirmed that the trail paved over part of the riparian zone in the area.
Faber pointed out to the court that there was significant flooding in the area in the past year as well.
Faber also presented photos and videos of the decades-old trees that were cut down for the trail.
Judge Kimberly Shaw will consider the evidence and rule later whether to allow the defense.