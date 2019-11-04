Local officials have given activist Sutu Forté until Friday to come down from the tree that she has been staging a protest in for a week.
Maj. Tom Reddin of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department climbed into the tree near a cul-de-sac on Bluffdale Drive on Monday morning and told Forté the steps the city is taking, including the Friday deadline, according to Steven Sapp, director of community relations for the city of Columbia. Sapp said Reddin spoke with Forté for 45 minutes.
The area around the tree was roped off with orange plastic netting to keep the public back. Sapp said the city will allow others to provide food to Forté until she comes down, and a ladder has been left for her at the tree.
Police brought her a sandwich around 9 a.m. Forté replied with “my favorite.”
Earlier Monday, Forté said that the deputies had turned off the generators she had used to keep warm and had begun negotiations for her to come out of the tree. Around 6 p.m. Monday, supporters emailed to say that Police Chief Geoff Jones had authorized the generator being turned back on. Forté has said she would refuse to come down on her own.
Forté yelled some of her thoughts to her supporters and everyone else gathered in the cul-de-sac. At one point, she recalled a quote from the 1984 science fiction movie “Starman”: “You are at your very best when things are worst.”
Sapp said if Forté doesn’t come down then authorities will move to remove her peacefully when the Friday deadline arrives.
Police officers will not be stationed around Forté’s tree 24/7, he said. Sapp declined to comment on whether supporters will be allowed to bring Forté blankets as the temperature drops; she had previously been using electric blankets until her generator was shut off by law enforcement.
“It is Sutu who has made the decision of her own free will to stay in a tree without electricity, running water and lavatory facilities in November in Missouri,” Sapp said.
Forté called in to the David Lile Morning show Monday to speak to Mayor Brian Treece.
“They are not the victim here,” Treece said of Forté and It’s Our Wild Nature on the show, explaining that the city had condemned the property five days before the nonprofit purchased it.
The opportunity to halt this project is long past, he said. “The counsel has voted, taxpayers have expended dollars for this, and we have to move this project forward,” he said. “To do otherwise would violate federal law and a circuit judge’s court order.”
Forté climbed the red oak on the property Oct. 28 and has remained there through cold weather and snow in protest of the trail construction. She said she will chain herself to the tree to halt construction and prevent destruction of the forest.
Dan Viets, a Columbia attorney, said he would represent Forté as her lawyer if she were charged with anything. He said he didn’t believe the language of a court order left by authorities at the tree implied that she had to be removed by Friday.
A small group of supporters had gathered in the area Monday morning, some holding signs opposing the use of eminent domain to secure the rights to the trail. One sign read, “This is a Sanctuary. Eminent Domain MisUse.”
Jeff Stack, a community member and activist, went down to the proposed trail area where construction has begun and was arrested and released for trespassing. He said he was given a December court date.
Brian Johnstone, a member of It’s Our Wild Nature, had been at the tree since 6 a.m. Monday. He lives on Bluffdale Drive and doesn’t want the trail built. He said he believes the city has built plenty of bike lanes and walking paths along Old Highway 63, and he doesn’t think the new trail would give people biking and walking access that they don’t already have.
Mary Hussmann was also at the tree Monday. She was protesting the trail and described herself as a friend of Forté.
“This is beautiful the way it is,” Hussmann said, referring to the nature sanctuary that is already there. She also said the neighborhood had maintained a grass trail in the sanctuary.
“You think the city would reward the neighborhood caring,” Hussmann said.
On Friday, Circuit Judge Jeff Harris said he had no choice but to approve the removal of Forté from the tree she is occupying to protest the Shepard-to-Rollins trail connector project.
Harris granted the city an easement on the property in January that it obtained through eminent domain. The Klifton R. Altis Trust owned the land when the Columbia City Council approved the trail, but the nonprofit It’s Our Wild Nature, of which Forté is president, later bought the land and tried to fight the easement.
Harris read a statute regarding “writs of possession” in court and said he interpreted it as nondiscretionary. Attorneys for both the city of Columbia and It’s Our Wild Nature agreed the statutory requirements had been met for the order’s approval.
Forté is not to be jailed, Harris said, but the Boone County Sheriff’s Department will have discretion about how to get her out of the tree.
Construction of the trail began Monday.
