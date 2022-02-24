Sutu Forté was acquitted of trespassing Thursday in a one-day trial held more than two years after she spent eight days living in an oak tree to protest a trail project.
The courtroom was silent until Boone County Circuit Judge Kimberly Shaw read the verdict: “We, the jury, find the defendant not guilty.”
After the decision was read, Forté responded with a loud gasp.
“I am speechless,” she said afterward. ”I am so grateful I was encouraged to go in this direction. Today is a new day for caring about the environment.”
Under Columbia city code, Forté, whose real name is Susan Fourcade, faced a maximum fine of $1,000 with a Class B misdemeanor charge.
Before the trial began, she was reportedly offered a plea deal that would have given her 40 days of community service and a smaller fine. She declined.
“I would have sought my day in court,” she said when asked if she would accept a community service offer. She would not accept any offer, she said.
For years, Forté had opposed the city’s plans to build a 10-foot-wide concrete path connecting East Campus with Old Highway 63. Even after she and her environmental supporters bought the property where the Shepard-to-Rollins Trail was planned, an easement was granted to the city to build it.
In October 2019, just before trail construction was to begin, Forté placed a wooden platform in the oak tree and vowed to remain until the project was stopped.
She spent eight days in the tree as her supporters supplied her with food. On Nov. 5, she was removed from the tree in a firetruck bucket, arrested and charged with trespassing. The tree was cut down the same day, and trail construction began.
During the trial, prosecuting attorney Lindsay Henderson argued that Forté had remained in the tree unlawfully while law enforcement officers tried to talk her down.
“She was given ample opportunity to leave,” Henderson said during her closing argument. “Chance after chance, and she still did not leave that tree.”
Tom Reddin of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, one of the officers who pressed her to surrender, testified as the sole witness for the prosecution. Reddin said he visited Forté with a writ of possession ordered by Judge Jeff Harris on the eighth day of her protest.
“It was early in the morning,” he said. “I called out to her. I explained that my purpose for being there was that we had received a written order from the court.”
Reddin said he told her that if she came down voluntarily, there would be no repercussions.
“Would you have arrested her if she got down from the tree?” Henderson asked.
“No,” he said. “Not before I called the Fire Department.”
After Forté declined to submit voluntarily, Reddin said the Boone County Fire Department showed up and hoisted a bucket from the crane on a firetruck to bring her down. She willingly complied, he said.
Benjamin Faber, Forté’s defense attorney, argued during the trial that the land under the oak tree was owned by It’s Our Wild Nature, the organization Forté led to fight the trail project.
She was an integral member of It’s Our Wild Nature, Faber said, so the trespassing charge was unjust, despite the city’s easement to build the trail.
“You can’t unlawfully remain on your own land,” Faber said.
In the late stages of Thursday’s trial, Forté testified that It’s Our Wild Nature had bought the land to protect it from development.
“I knew if I got in that tree it would stop things,” she said. “This is our land, and when we love something, we do anything to protect it.”
While the defense was presenting its case, Faber asked Forté if she had an ownership stake in the land. She told him she personally put down a $67,000 deposit she received from inheritance.
“It has been the focus of my life and the organization for some time,” she said.
The Shepard-to-Rollins bike trail opened in 2020.