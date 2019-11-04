Local officials have given activist Sutu Forté until Friday to come down from the tree that she has been staging a protest in for a week.
Maj. Tom Reddin of the Boone County Sheriff's Department climbed into the tree near a cul-de-sac on Bluffdale Drive Monday morning and told Forté the steps the city is taking, including the Friday deadline to come down from the tree, according to Steven Sapp, director of community relations for the city of Columbia.
The area around the tree was roped off to keep the public back. Sapp said the city would provide food to Forté until she comes down and a ladder has been left for her at the tree.
Earlier Monday, Forté said that the deputies had turned off the generators she had used to keep warm and had begun negotiations for her to come out of the tree. She has said she would refuse to come down on her own.
Sapp said if Forté does not come down then authorities will move to remove her peacefully.
A small group of supporters had gathered in the area Monday morning, some holding signs opposing the use of eminent domain to secure the rights to the trail. One activist went down the proposed trail area to where construction has begun and was arrested and released for trespassing.
On Friday, Circuit Judge Jeff Harris said he had no choice but to approve the removal of Forté from the tree she's occupying to protest the Shepard-to-Rollins trail connector project.
Harris in January granted the city an easement on the property that it obtained through eminent domain. The Klifton R. Altis Trust owned the land when the Columbia City Council approved the trail, but the nonprofit It's Our Wild Nature, of which Forté is president, later bought the land and tried to fight the easement.
Forté, 67, who climbed a red oak on the property last Monday night and has remained there since in protest of the trail, said she will chain herself to the tree at the front of the property to halt construction and prevent destruction of the forest.
Forté has refused to leave her tree platform despite days of rain, cold, sleet and snow.
Harris read a statute regarding "writs of possession" in court and said he interpreted it as non-discretionary. Attorneys for both the city of Columbia and It's Our Wild Nature agreed the statutory requirements had been met for the order's approval.
Forté is not to be jailed, Harris said, but the Boone County Sheriff's Department will have discretion about how to get her out of the tree.
Construction of the trail is slated to begin Monday.
