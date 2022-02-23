Sutu Forté will finally stand trial Thursday morning for first-degree trespassing, a misdemeanor charge she received in November 2019 after spending eight days in a tree to protest the Shepard-to-Rollins Trail project.
In a pretrial conference earlier this month, Boone County Circuit Judge Kimberly Shaw anticipated that the jury trial would last just one day. Because of the publicity surrounding the case, Shaw stipulated that a pool of 40 jurors be summoned.
Forté, whose real name is Susan Fourcade, and her attorney, Ben Faber, will argue a justification defense. That defense maintains that actions are justified if taken to protect a worse crime or something in danger.
Forté and Faber are expected to argue that part of the trail paved over the Hinkson Creek riparian zone, an important area bordering the river to prevent flooding. Additionally, they will claim that a number of healthy trees were removed to make room for the project.
Shaw said in December that she would consider the evidence and rule on the justification defense.
Columbia city code says trespass in the first degree is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $1,000 fine.
Forté, who has been an integral part of the activist group It's Our Wild Nature, staged her protest in a red oak tree just before construction began on the trail that now connects East Campus to Old 63.
After protesting the trail for years, she declared her intent to camp in the tree until the city agreed to stop construction of the concrete trail that makes up part of a 30-mile loop around Columbia.
The city had been granted an easement on the property in January, obtained through eminent domain. The Klifton R. Altis Trust owned the land when the Columbia City Council approved the trail, but It’s Our Wild Nature later bought the land and tried to fight the easement.
Forté's protest started Oct. 28, 2019, when she built a shelter in the branches. Her living space was a wooden platform, and she used heated electric blankets to keep warm and tarps to protect her from the rain.
Even though the area surrounding the tree was roped off with orange plastic netting, supporters were allowed to take food to her. Police even brought her a sandwich one morning.
The protest captured widespread media attention, and Forté gathered additional supporters as she remained resolute in her plan to remain in the tree, even vowing to chain herself to it.
The protest lasted until Nov. 5 when she was removed by authorities in a hydraulic bucket attached to a fire truck. The red oak tree was cut down on the same day.
The trail opened to the public in June 2020.