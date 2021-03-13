Agreements calling for the city to extend a $1.3 million sewer line to the site of a new Swift Prepared Foods plant in northeast Columbia and to give the company up to a $1 million break on electric bills over five years are up for discussion by the City Council on Monday night.
The council also will hold public hearings on the planned expansion of Flat Branch Park and a controversial rezoning of land at Green Meadows Road and Green Meadows Circle. And a contract to bring Bird scooters back to town is on the agenda.
Swift deal
The Boone County Commission, Columbia Public Schools and other taxing entities already have approved Chapter 100 incentives for Swift Prepared Foods, which is considering whether to build in two phases a $185 million Italian meats plant at 5008 Paris Road. The plant would create 251 full-time jobs with wages higher than the Boone County average. The Chapter 100 incentives would spare Swift about $11 million in real and personal property taxes over 10 years.
Columbia is competing with two other sites to land the plant. The incentives the council will consider Monday night are an attempt to seal the deal.
A staff memo to the council says a sanitary sewer line already extends along Paris Road on the western boundary of the 80-acre property Swift is considering. The sewer line, however, is inadequate to meet the plant's needs. Upgrading it also would increase capacity for other industrial users in the area, including Aurora Organic Dairy, Kraft Foods and 3M.
Along with the sewer line, the council will consider an "economic development job creation rider" that would make Swift eligible for up to $200,000 in rebates on electric charges during each of its first five years in operation if it employs at least 200 people full time at wages higher than the Boone County average. The same rider would be available to any company that builds a new plant and employs at least 200 people full time. Those jobs could be created incrementally but at least 66 would be necessary in the first year and another 133 in the second.
Existing companies that expand their plants to add at least 25 more full-time jobs and boost their electric use by at least 500 kilowatts would be eligible for rebates of up to $50,000 for five years. Those jobs, too, would have to exceed average Boone County wages.
Fourth Ward Councilperson Ian Thomas sought input on the incentives from his constituents in a Friday morning letter. He said city officials are being presented with "a Hobson's choice: Subsidize job creation or we'll go to the next community."
Thomas acknowledged the work Regional Economic Development, Inc., has done to attract Swift and the $13.23 million payroll the company would bring.
"This would represent a significant financial stimulus for Columbia and a lifeline for many working families hit hard by pandemic-related job losses," he wrote. "But is it worth forgoing $11 million in taxes (most of which would go to Columbia Public Schools) plus $1 million in electric utility fees, and re-prioritizing our sewer plan? And what impact do these public subsidies for an outside investor-owned company have on our existing, locally-owned, smaller businesses who do not qualify and may even have to compete with Swift Foods for market share?"
Swift Prepared Foods is a rebranding of Plumrose USA. The company has plants in Iowa, Mississippi, Indiana and Vermont and is preparing to open a ready-to-eat bacon plant in Moberly. The Columbia facility, if it is built, would produce Italian meats such as salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, pancetta and coppa.
Flat Branch Park
The council will hold a public hearing on whether to proceed with the expansion of Flat Branch Park on city-owned property at the southeast corner of Broadway and Providence Road. The master plan for the park project calls for reclaiming a section of Flat Branch that was long ago paved over, as well as a pedestrian bridge, landscaping, lighting and the Gateway Plaza project being spearheaded by the Downtown Community Improvement District.
The Mayor's CoMo 200 Task Force is on track to raise $750,000 toward the cost of the expansion, but task force Chairperson Dave Lineberry said in a January letter to City Manager John Glascock that it's had trouble getting beyond that.
"While we have an excellent team for many of the projects and celebrations in planning and executing a citywide, yearlong bicentennial observation, our team is perhaps less well-suited for successfully raising multiple six-figure sums from the community," Lineberry wrote. "They are not broadly experienced in executing capital campaigns, and they are not deeply experienced in leading them."
To make up for the gap, the city's Parks and Recreation Department is proposing the council allocate $200,000 in park sales tax money and $300,000 from general fund reserves to keep the park expansion on schedule for a July 4 opening celebration.
Green Meadows rezoning
A proposal to rezone 1.45 acres at Green Meadows Road and Green Meadows Circle to accommodate plans for 12 attached single-family homes has gone to the council. It's the latest of many proposals to develop the rectangular tract. Previous plans have been shot down.
Despite some concerns about density and traffic impact, the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-3 at its Feb. 4 meeting to recommend the council approve the rezoning request from West Rock II, LLC. Since then, a protest petition has been filed by neighboring property owners which, if validated by City Clerk Sheela Amin, would mean at least five members of the council would have to vote in favor of the request for it to pass.
A development plan for the site shows the 12 attached homes would be arranged in pairs around a central parking area. Each would face the street and would stand on its own lot.
Bird scooters
A proposal to allow Bird Rides to re-deploy scooters in Columbia also will be the subject of debate at the council meeting. The council tabled the proposed contract among the city, MU and Bird for six months at its September meeting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the contract, Bird would pay an initial fee of $10,000 each to the city and MU, plus $2 per day for each scooter in operation. That money would be split evenly by Columbia and MU.
MU in December 2019 issued a request for proposals from companies interested in bringing scooters in town. It and the city sought to formalize a contract with a single company to not only provide the ride-sharing service but also to collect data to determine whether it addresses city and campus transportation goals. The request drew four responses, and the Bird proposal was selected.
Given the pandemic, Bird has created stringent sanitation protocols for those who use its scooters.
If approved, the initial term of the contract would be for one year, with automatic renewals unless the agreement is terminated. It would not be binding beyond three years.
Nickie Davis, executive director of the Downtown Community Improvement District, said in a Wednesday letter to Public Works Director David Nichols that while the district tentatively supports Bird's return, it wants a seat at the table as specifics are developed.
"While we always want to encourage projects that bring customers and life to our district, we request Bird and the City of Columbia to work with our CID board during implementation to resolve particular concerns," she wrote. "We want to be involved in the placement of the 'nests', timing of when Birds are operational, functioning speeds in certain areas in The District and any other operational concerns District businesses may have."