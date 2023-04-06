 Skip to main content
Swift opens its Columbia plant, first in the U.S. to process its brand of Italian meat

Swift Prepared Foods officially opened its sprawling, new $200 million Italian meat production plant Thursday on 80 acres in north Columbia.

The plant at 5008 Paris Road, which is already up and running, will produce prosciutto, pepperoni, mortadella, soppressata and salami under Swift's emerging brand, Principe Italia.

Italian meats sit for display on Thursday, April 6

Italian meats sit for display Thursday at Principe Italia. Principe focuses on heritage and craftsmanship to deliver high quality Italian meats and charcuterie.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson speaks on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Principe Italia

Missouri Governor Mike Parson speaks Thursday at Principe Italia in Columbia. Parson congratulated the company on their opening of the brand new location.
Swift Prepared Food staff and helpers wear red berets

Swift Prepared Food staff and helpers wear red berets Thursday at Principe Italia in Columbia. A group of workers and staff attended and helped with the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
General Manager for Swift Prepared Foods, Vicente Zuffo, holds the ribbon cutting scissors

General Manager for Swift Prepared Foods, Vicente Zuffo, holds the ribbon cutting scissors Thursday at Principe Italia. Swift Prepared Foods opens their new 200 million dollar facility in Columbia.
