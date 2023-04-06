Swift opens its Columbia plant, first in the U.S. to process its brand of Italian meat

Swift Prepared Foods officially opened its sprawling, new $200 million Italian meat production plant Thursday on 80 acres in north Columbia.
The plant at 5008 Paris Road, which is already up and running, will produce prosciutto, pepperoni, mortadella, soppressata and salami under Swift's emerging brand, Principe Italia.
Columbia is the first location in the U.S. to produce these Italian products under the brand.
A list of dignitaries and a crowd of at least 100 watched Thursday as the company unveiled the 325,000-square-foot facility, which has been under construction for two years.
Swift Prepared Foods President Tom Lopez praised the multimillion-dollar investment, proclaiming that the facility was the largest private investment ever in Columbia.
"This is the culmination of years of hard work and investment by our team and our partners in Missouri," Lopez said.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, U.S. Rep Mark Alford and others had also been invited to mark the occasion.
They agreed that the plant will bring opportunities to Columbia and the expansion of the I-70 corridor, emphasizing the cooperation between state and county governments.
"We are doing everything we can to put Missouri forward," said Parson, adding that the new facility will bring "great expansion" to the region.
Buffaloe thanked various City Council members for their roles in bringing the facility to Columbia. "It really takes a team," she said.
"This solidifies our community's standing in food management," she added.
Generous tax incentives from both the state and city helped develop the facility and will save the company about $11.2 million over 10 years.
Incentives included $2.3 million approved by the City Council, in addition to $1.3 million to extend a sewer line.
The city also approved an economic development rider that would forgive up to $1 million in electric charges over the next five years.
Boone County Commission approved incentives that will abate 75% of Swift’s real property taxes over the next 10 years and 75% of personal property taxes for the life of each piece of its equipment.
Over the next 10 years, Swift will pay over $3 million in property taxes to Columbia Public Schools and other city organizations.
"It takes a company being willing to invest in a community," said Maggie Kost, acting director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development, during the ribbon-cutting.
The company originally pledged to create 251 new jobs for the region. According to Nikki Richardson, head of corporate communications for JBS USA, work at the facility has already enlisted 100 new jobs, with plans to add 100 to 200 more in the near future.
Salaries will average at $52,695, which is above average for Boone County, and has an annual payroll of $13.23 million, according to previous Missourian reports.
The company is partnering with local farmers in the mid-Missouri region for plant operations, Richardson said. A live pork operation in Centralia is a primary supplier and there are hopes to work with other farmers in Missouri and the Midwest.
The facility was originally scheduled to open in December 2022, but that plan was beset with construction delays, according to Richardson.
The decision to establish the plant in Columbia dates back to early 2021, when the company was weighing its options for locating a plant for its venture into Italian meats and charcuterie.
According to company media material at the time, Columbia was selected "because of its strategic location, business-friendly environment and the ability to access raw material and leverage synergies with existing strategic assets."
Swift operates another plant producing ready-to-eat bacon in Moberly, which opened in May 2021.