Flooding along the Missouri River was threatening to close several Boone County roads as the Big Muddy was predicted to crest Wednesday evening at Jefferson City.
The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a flood warning Tuesday morning, saying the high water is largely the result of heavy rain across the Missouri River basin and snow melt upstream.
The Missouri River for days has been wreaking havoc in Nebraska. Central Missouri has largely escaped danger, but the flooding is having an impact.
Terry Hilgedick, whose family farms in the river bottoms near Hartsburg, said the high water has delayed planting.
“The water is high enough where we’re getting damage in the soil called seep water,” Hilgedick said.
The Boone County Office of Emergency Management relayed the weather service flood warning Tuesday morning and warned that several roads near McBaine, Easley and Ashland are at risk of flooding when the river reaches 26 feet at Jefferson City.
Those include:
- Highway 179 near Sandy Hook on the west side of the Missouri River in Moniteau County.
- Easley River Road.
- Smith Hatchery Road.
- Coats Lane.
- Grocery Branch Road.
- Burr Oak Road.
- Old Plank Road.
- Harold Cunningham Road.
- Fox Hollow Road.
- Cedar Tree Road.
The Boone County Public Works Department at about 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon listed South Rippeto Road at South Route N, Smith Hatchery Road at West Dothage Lane and Easley River Road from Route N to Cooper’s Landing as closed due to flooding.
Meanwhile, University Extension issued a news release Tuesday saying it is prepared to work on the frontlines across the state during and after flooding, which is also expected to affect communities along the Mississippi River.
“Flooded roads, leaking basements, property loss and damaged crops are just some of the issues facing Missourians right now,” Marshall Stewart, chief engagement officer for the UM system and vice chancellor for extension and engagement at MU, said.
MU Extension’s Community Emergency Management Program provides educational and technical assistance to individuals, families, local governments, schools and other organizations during times of disaster, the news release said.
Some areas west of Boone County have seen more impact from the Missouri River crests. Waverly, a Lafayette County town with fewer than 900 residents, saw a record crest of 31.61 feet Tuesday morning. The previous record was 31.15 feet, set during the Great Flood of ‘93.
At Boonville, the river was expected to crest at 27.7 feet Tuesday, nearly 7 feet above the minor flood stage level of 21 feet. That’s the highest level Boonville has seen in at least the past two years, according to National Weather Service records.
The record crest at Boonville is 37.1 feet, also set in 1993.
The Office of Emergency Management warned motorists against driving through flooded areas.
Tuesday’s flood warning was forecast to remain in effect until late Sunday night.
