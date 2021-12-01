Tacos 4 Life, a chain with a mission to also address world hunger among children, is planning to establish a restaurant at 511 E. Green Meadows Road next summer.
The new 4,000 square feet location will have inside seating, a drive-thru option and a covered patio. A typical menu includes nearly 15 taco choices, from the expected basics to eggplant, tofu, Hawaiian shrimp, spicy chorizo and Korean bbq. Other items include nachos, quesadillas, rice bowls and salads.
Tacos 4 Life opened its first location in Missouri this November on Highway K in O'Fallon. The chain of 20 outlets originated in Conway, Arkansas, in 2014, and donates a portion of its profits to Feed my Starving Children based on the sale of every taco, bowl, quesadilla, salad and nachos plate.
Every 24 cents donated is the equivalent of one meal packaged to be shipped to over 70 countries. So far, Tacos 4 Life has donated 21,515,972 meals to Feed my Starving Children.
The city of Columbia is set to review the plans Jan. 3, and the new location will look similar to the existing Taco4Life locations. A lease agreement has already been signed and plans have been drawn for the new building.
Feed My Starving Children is the chain's non-profit partner. It has developed the MannaPack Rice Meal to provide children with the nutrients they need to be strong and healthy, according to the website.
MannaPacks are made up of rice, vitamins, soy and veggies and are sent to over 70 countries where they are distributed through schools, orphanages and CarePoints.