The annual back-to-school sales tax holiday started Friday and will end Sunday.
During this event, residents can purchase back-to-school items defined in the state statute without paying for state sales tax, according to a press release from the state treasurer’s office.
The items include:
- Clothing: Each article of clothing must have a taxable value of $100 or less. Accessories – including watches and handbags – are not included.
- Computers: The cots of personal computers and peripheral devices cannot exceed $1,500.
- School supplies: Items normally used by students in a classroom for educational purposes qualify. Each purchase is not to exceed $50. Graphing calculators valued at less than $150 qualify.
Online purchases of these items also qualify for the state sales tax exemption, according to the release.
"The back-to-school sales tax holiday gives Missouri families a leg up in preparing for a new school year," Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said.
"This school year may look different from others, but the sales tax holiday is a great way to prepare and save a little money when every little bit helps," he added.