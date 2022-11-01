The Boone County Commission’s approval of a tax break for EquipmentShare under the state’s Chapter 100 policy this fall brought into focus the detailed process for how county government holds businesses that receive public support accountable.
The commission’s approval secured a 75% break of county property tax for the company’s proposed corporate campus to be built on its property on Bull Run Drive.
Missouri’s Chapter 100 authorizes government entities to issue tax abatements to companies that agree to develop within that entity. These abatements make the company exempt from all or a portion of specific taxes for a set number of years.
EquipmentShare’s abatement is set to last 10 years and will apply to 75% of both real and personal property taxes for its development. Real property taxes apply to land and buildings. Personal property taxes apply to vehicles, furnishings and equipment.
However, details on what the county will expect from EquipmentShare in return for the tax abatement won’t be negotiated until construction has been completed, said CJ Dykhouse, legal counsel for Boone County.
When the development is completed, the county’s legal counsel will work with the company’s lawyers to draft a performance agreement. This agreement will detail expectations of both the county and EquipmentShare. Dykhouse estimates that construction will take years.
A representative for EquipmentShare said the company was not ready to comment on the abatement and the next steps of the process but said the company was “pleased to have received the approval from the commission.”
“The timing of Chapter 100 is determined, in large part, by the phasing of the construction project by the applicant,” said Dykhouse.
This is because terms in the performance agreement must be based on the assessed value of the completed development, including land, structures and equipment. The projected wages of EquipmentShare’s employees, the number of new hires and the Boone County average wage will factor into the terms of the agreement as well, said Dykhouse.
He estimated the negotiations will take place in the latter half of 2024, but that is contingent on the progress of construction.
It’s efficient for a company receiving a Chapter 100 tax break, or “abatement”, to prepare its performance agreement prior to the start of a new calendar year, Dykhouse noted. The Missouri tax year begins on Jan. 1, so the abatement would apply only if the construction is completed before then.
Offers from elsewhere
According to a presentation given by the company to the Boone County Commission, the corporate campus is necessary to facilitate EquipmentShare’s recent growth, allowing the company to house its existing Boone County workforce, hire new employees and manage the new branches that have opened and are planned nationwide.
Before the tax break was secured, it wasn’t clear whether EquipmentShare would build this new development within Boone County. In the same presentation, the company noted that “other states have aggressive corporate recruitment strategies we have to consider.”
EquipmentShare is headquartered in Boone County and, according to its website, has over 400 employees that report to that location.
In its initial application for the Chapter 100 abatement that was approved this fall, the company said tax breaks would be instrumental in its decision to stay in the county.
In order for a company to qualify for a Chapter 100 tax abatement, a company must state that it is entertaining offers from other cities or municipalities. EquipmentShare did not report the other places it considered moving to.
Chapter 100 was first adopted by Boone County in 2005 to make the region more competitive in attracting high-investment companies. Before this, the county did not have adequate incentives to entice many firms to settle in the area, according to a spokesperson for Regional Economic Development, Inc. (REDI).
REDI is a public-private partnership that coordinates economic activity within Boone County. The agency was instrumental in bringing Chapter 100 policies to the county. The organization had been working with EquipmentShare for several years before the company initially put in its application.
The tax abatement approved for EquipmentShare is consistent with past county policy. None of the eight companies in Boone County that have been approved for a Chapter 100 bond in the past, have been granted more than a 75% abatement for a term of 10 years.
EquipmentShare plans to spend almost $114 million for the proposed development, according to its Chapter 100 application.
In order to be considered for the maximum amount of the abatement offered by the county, a company is expected to invest at least $100 million.
‘Clawbacks’ hold company accountable
A company is expected to meet certain requirements to receive the full abatement and is penalized if it does not keep the promises outlined in its performance agreement. These requirements are enforced in clauses in the agreement called clawbacks.
Usually, clawbacks track the amount of money invested, the wages that workers earn or other quantitative evaluations of a company’s success. Clawbacks allow the county government to ensure that the money from a tax break is used effectively.
“We’re going to be really good stewards with tax abatement, and we’re going to make sure we’re incentivizing good jobs,” said Dykhouse on why maintaining high wages is a clawback in almost all performance agreements.
“Good” jobs are defined as paying at or above the Boone County average wage of $49,791.
In its application, EquipmentShare projected that it would hire over 300 new workers in its first three years, with more than half of them making at or above the Boone County average wage. These would be high-skilled jobs in robotics, engineering and finance, the company said.
The positions that fell below the average wage were in IT, customer service and administration, according to the application.
If a company fails to reach the benchmarks laid out in its performance agreement, the clawback clauses will reduce the amount of abatement the company will receive. The county would decide how large the company’s abatement would need to be reduced should the clawbacks come into effect.
Stacey Button, president of REDI, said the county has never needed to enforce clawbacks in prior agreements.
Companies receiving Chapter 100 abatements submit records annually to the county for review.
The remaining 25% of city and county property taxes that are collected during the abatement period go primarily to Columbia Public Schools. In the first complete Chapter 100 project in Boone County, completed by ABC Labs in 2018, the public schools received $1.787 million of the total $2.119 million raised during the 10-year abatement period.
EquipmentShare has grown 120% since the onset of the pandemic, but officials from REDI said they were not certain if EquipmentShare would reach the minimum investment level for Chapter 100 until recently. EquipmentShare applied for the abatement with assistance from REDI.
Approval process considered rigorous
After the application, REDI gave a presentation to the Chapter 100 Taxing District Review Panel. Presenting to the panel is the first step in reaching public approval for an abatement.
The panel represents each taxing district within the county and included Boone County Collector Brian McCollum, Laura Cravens, executive director of Boone County Family Resources, Kate Markie, president of Columbia/Boone County Library District, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Columbia Public School Board member Chris Horn.
While the panel was given the option to ask questions and express concerns to REDI and EquipmentShare, there was little discussion before it granted unanimous approval for the abatement. The proposal was then sent to the Boone County Commission for approval.
Bernie Andrews, vice president of REDI, said “Nobody in Missouri has as much community input as Columbia does” on Chapter 100 tax abatements. This level of democratic oversight is “uncommon” in the state, he said.
“I do think that Columbia and Boone County handle the tax abatement proposals very well. They are very careful to make sure that whatever is agreed to actually does benefit the community in the long run,” said Margaret Conroy, executive director of Daniel Boone Regional Library.
“I’ve worked in other counties in the state of Missouri where that hasn’t necessarily been true,” she said. “And so they make it so that the tax entities trust the process and can feel good about their votes.”
Dykhouse, who has worked for 25 years doing governmental tax law, expressed a similar sentiment.
“None of this is done in a careless or reckless way,” Dykhouse said. “I think the county commission is appropriately proud of our taxing-entity review panel process.”
Nothing in state law requires Boone County to involve the taxing districts in the approval process for abatements.
“We believe in this concept of collaboration. It’s harder, it’s slower, it’s noisier, but we believe it’s the right way to move forward,” said Dykhouse.
Once construction of the property is complete, the county’s Bond Counsel will prepare a “Plan for an Industrial Development Project and Cost Benefit Analysis” to be presented to County Commission and the Taxing District Review Panel for approval. This is one of the final steps in the approval process for a tax abatement.
Throughout the process, there was little pushback from the taxing districts and no public comment at the second reading of the tax abatement request by the County Commission.
EquipmentShare officially filed for the abatement on July 27. The Boone County Commission had a first reading at its meeting on Aug. 25 and approved the abatement after a second reading on Aug. 30. Button said the entire application process usually takes around eight weeks to be completed.
Only one business in the county has completed the full ten-year term: ABC Labs, which was the first applicant for a Chapter 100 tax abatement in 2005. REDI, in a summary report from 2018, called the project “a great success for Boone County.”
The other companies with Chapter 100 abatements applied in 2015 or later and have yet to complete the 10-year period. Northwest Medical Isotopes LLC was accepted in 2018 but withdrew after it didn’t have sufficient financing, according to REDI.
EquipmentShare already employs 417 workers who report to its existing Columbia office. The company plans to build a corporate campus which would include a flagship office building, a “technology development center”, other offices, a “start-up incubator” space and possible retail space.