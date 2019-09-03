Emotions were high Monday night during the 2020 fiscal budget discussion at the Columbia City Council meeting.
The council held its second public hearing on City Manager John Glascock’s 2020 fiscal budget, which anticipates $455 million in revenue and $484 million in spending. The budget focuses on improving employee salaries to boost morale and combat high rates of turnover, according to Glascock’s presentation.
The council discussed over 100 amendments to the budget at Monday night’s meeting. On Sept. 16, the council will make its final vote on the budget, which will go into effect Oct. 1.
The public had the opportunity to comment on each budget amendment, and most the comments centered on two issues: transportation and funding of the city’s Career Awareness Related Experience program.
TransportationGinny Chadwick fought off tears while speaking to the council about transportation.
She, along with nine other people, spoke in support of Councilman Ian Thomas’ proposal to charge $3 a day for parking at the Columbia Regional Airport. The plan would raise $262,800 to pay for the Go COMO bus system.
“Paying $3 to park at the Columbia airport is not going to change my flying habits,” Chadwick said. “It’s time as leaders we really consider inequities and how we bridge those gaps and reallocating these sales tax funds to the transit system.”
Kelley Lucero, who also spoke at the meeting, agreed with Chadwick.
“If you can afford to fly out of that place, you can afford $3,” Lucero said.
Matt McCormick, Columbia Chamber of Commerce president, said that the city should follow a predetermined plan to start charging $5 a day for parking in 2022 to fund another airport terminal.
“The overwhelming support in 2016 for the expansion of the airport terminal further proves the importance for the service for a wide swath of our community,” McCormick said.
To see whether Columbia residents would be willing to pay the fee, the Missourian polled Twitter and Facebook users. On Facebook, 55% of the 489 responses said they would be willing to pay the fee. On Twitter, 57% of 292 voters said they would pay the fee.
Columbia City Council members have floated the idea of creating a fee to park at the Columbia Regional Airport to help fund public transit.Columbia residents: Would you be willing to pay $3 a day to park at COU?— Columbia Missourian (@CoMissourian) August 27, 2019
“In general, people who use the airport have more resources than people using public transit,” wrote Jill Lucht who supported the fee. “I’m happy to pay fees to support services.”
On Monday the council voted 5-2 to delete all amendments about airport parking from the budget. Only Thomas and Third Ward Councilman Karl Skala supported the amendment. Mayor Brian Treece said he did not feel comfortable allocating funding away from the airport. First Ward Councilman Clyde Ruffin said he would potentially like to explore a higher parking fee and a possible task force to fix the city’s transit problems.
“The problems are much greater than $262,000,” Ruffin said.
Cuts to CAREDuring the Aug. 26 budget work session Glascock proposed the CARE program be cut by about $111,000. The CARE Art Gallery Program, which includes a part-time coordinator and 15 trainees, would be eliminated along with 56 other CARE trainee positions and five and a half coaches.
The Career Awareness and Related Experience, or CARE program, provides at-risk youth from ages 14 to 20 with jobs at local Columbia businesses for the summer. The trainees work 20 hours a week while making minimum wage, which is paid entirely by CARE.
Out of the 500 applicants who applied last summer CARE took 185 trainees, said director of Columbia parks and recreation Mike Griggs during Monday City Council. The new budget would cut the program by about 20% allowing for around 120 trainees next summer. The program has not been cut in the past five years.
“This program helped prepare me for college, it helped prepare me for the real world so when I did get out of high school I was already prepared,” said Ruelle Fair, a former CARE trainee. “I think we should keep the kids there.”
The budget amendment would have restored half of the original budget cuts proposed during the August budget work session to the CARE program. About $48,000 of the $111,000 would be given back to the program, restoring 30 trainees and one and a half job coaches. The trainee rate would also change from $9.45 an hour to $9 an hour.
Many of the council members did not feel comfortable with the proposed cuts to other areas of the budget in order to keep CARE’s funding. A motion made by Treece proposed to not make the cuts in the items proposed and allocate that money to the Water and Light Department to allow the 30 trainees and 1 and a half job coaches to work under that department job instead. The trainees and coaches would still be managed by the Parks and Recreation department but trained through Water and Light.
“If they can’t be placed in the utilities and no one wants to work then we won’t spend the money,” said Treece.
The motion passed without objection from the council.
Sales tax revenueAt a budget work session on Aug. 26, Glascock presented a greater decline in sales tax revenue for the fiscal year than he originally estimated in his July budget presentation.
Glascock’s original estimation was a 1.75% decline in revenue, which would mean $813,205 dropped from the general fund, which pays for the day-to-day operations of the city.
Overall sales tax revenue for the general fund declined 2.37% in August, prompting Glascock to propose a budget amendment that assumes a more conservative decline of 2.5%. If the council approves that amendment, the city wouldn’t have a total of $1.1 million in revenue to work with.
At the Aug. 26 meeting, the council agreed to amend the budget to reflect a 2.5% decline and decided to revisit the issue in January when final 2019 numbers are in. The city expects to make $22.7 million in sales tax for fiscal 2019, according to previous Missourian reporting.
At Monday’s meeting, the council didn’t have any objections to the amendment.
Supervising editor is Kaleigh Feldkamp.