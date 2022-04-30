Police arrested a Columbia teenager Saturday after a brief pursuit that ended in an injury-causing car crash.
Columbia police officers observed a car around 11 a.m. Saturday on Texas Avenue that matched the description of a vehicle reported stolen earlier that morning. According to a news release from the department, the driver fled the area when officers attempted to stop the vehicle.
After a brief chase, the car "left the roadway" and crashed near the intersection of North Stadium Boulevard and Primrose Drive. The two occupants — Thomas Nida, 18, and an unnamed juvenile passenger — were both taken to local hospitals for medical evaluation. Condition updates were unavailable Saturday evening.
Police arrested Nida on a charge of tampering in the second degree, and the juvenile was released to their parents. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.