The suspect in a Columbia shooting Saturday night said he was playing with guns when he allegedly shot and killed a 13-year-old boy, according to a probable cause statement in his case.
On Monday, the Columbia Police Department identified the victim as Dajion A. Harris of Columbia.
Cameron J. White, 19, was previously charged with involuntary manslaughter in the first-degree. Monday afternoon the charge was changed, and he was arraigned on charges of second-degree homicide and armed criminal action in connection with Harris' death.
“Additional information has come to light which led us to update these charges,” Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sam Buffaloe said, though he didn't specify exactly what information he was referring to.
Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 4400 block of Rice Road late Saturday, where they found Harris, who had suffered a serious gunshot wound.
Harris was then taken to a local trauma center where he was pronounced dead early Sunday.
According to the probable cause statement, White told a woman that he and Harris were getting high and playing with guns when Harris asked White to shoot him. White said he shot Harris in the head and then fled the home when the victim's family came into the room, according to the probable cause statement.
Columbia police officers located White in an apartment less than a half a mile away from the scene of the crime.
White told police, “Take me to prison, I’m never going to see my family again,” after they entered the residence, according to the probable cause statement. White then stood and placed his hands behind his back.
Harris was a student at Oakland Middle School, where counselors and resources are available for students, teachers and other staff who are affected by his death, said Michelle Baumstark, Community Relations Director for Columbia Public Schools.
Baumstark also said the district will take the lead from the family regarding any next steps like having a memorial or a ceremony.
“Anytime you lose a student so suddenly and so tragically it’s very hard,” Baumstark said.
