For 16-year-olds, a brand new driver’s license is a warrant for independence — a joy ride or a trip to a drive-through.
Sumner Henry had a different idea.
The day he got his license, Sumner began to scout out event venues. He was too young to be taken seriously at most of them, so he moved on.
Then he walked into Stoney Creek Hotel on South Providence Road, looked around and liked what he saw. Even though he was just a high schooler, they liked him, too.
Before long, a contract appeared, but Sumner hesitated.
“Papers,” he paused. “I can’t do that.”
He called his father, and together they booked the venue for the first CoMo Retro Game Con, a gathering for players invested in an earlier generation of video games.
Remember Atari and classic Nintendo? This is their wheelhouse.
On Saturday, the second annual CoMo Retro Game Con will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., again at Stoney Creek Hotel.
Gamers can try out retro gaming consoles, purchase collectible games and mingle with others from mid-Missouri and surrounding areas and states.
Attendance last year was around 384, and Sumner expects at least 500 to attend this year.
Level 2: What to expect
Sumner Henry, now 17 and a junior at Rock Bridge High School, started the convention with his father as a way to bring attention to collecting and playing vintage video games.
“I know around here, it’s really hard to find that kind of stuff,” Sumner said. “It’s very limited, so it’s a great opportunity to buy it at our show.”
During the inaugural convention, 20 vendors from seven states set up shop. This time, the Henrys have rented more space to accommodate a full house of 31 vendors from five states.
Games and gaming systems will be for sale, and space has been allocated to artists, crafters, Pokemon enthusiasts, retail outlets and Old School Gamer Magazine .
New to the convention this year will be the Retro Game Hunter Gaming Museum, a traveling collection from Oklahoma City that tracks video game history through rare and unusual relics.
The con will also have panels featuring prominent members of the retro gaming community, including Adam Koralik and Paul Niemeyer.
Koralik is a retro gaming YouTuber and caretaker of a Sega Pluto console. The Sega Pluto is a version of the Sega Saturn that was never released.
Six prototypes were created by Sega, but four were destroyed, leaving only two in existence today. Koralik travels with the console so fans can see the near-legend and try out the controls.
Niemeyer is an artist and illustrator known for his art in the original Mortal Kombat game.
A Mortal Kombat 1 tournament will take place at the convention, and the winner will take home signed artwork from Niemeyer, as well as a cash prize, Sumner said.
A 1 p.m. panel will feature Viracy TV, Retro Tony and RetroMikey 78, popular YouTubers among the retro gaming community.
A Street Fighter III tournament will take place as a post-con event at Witches and Wizards Arcade. Prizes will be awarded to winners. Attendees are welcome to play the other arcade games.
Tickets are available online at comoretrocon.com or at the door for $10.
For those who can’t get enough, another nearby retro gaming convention will be the MoGameCon on July 29 in St. Louis.
Press A to start: Behind the scenes
Retro gaming is both a nod to nostalgia and a bond among generations.
One of Sumner and Steve Henry’s favorite aspects of the convention is watching parents teach their children the games they once played.
Although Steve Henry admits he knows little about video games, he said he has learned much from Sumner in a role reversal the pair finds amusing.
He does accompany his son to gaming conventions across the country, helps ensure everything goes smoothly at their show and signs contracts when necessary.
“He does 90% of it,” he said about Sumner. “I’m just a support person.”
Sumner discovered the hobby in 2016 after finding games that looked interesting on YouTube. “It kind of just all unraveled from there,” he said.
Titles like NCAA Football 14 — one of the best sports games of all time, he says — and Super Mario Sunshine emerged as favorites when he started to play on the Nintendo Entertainment System, GameCube and Xbox 360.
It quickly became a cycle of playing, collecting, selling, repeat — a common pattern for fans.
Today, Sumner juggles high school and convention planning. He says he has managed to strike a good balance, but he spends a lot of time reaching out to vendors and potential guests, updating social media, managing funds and organizing volunteers.
The inspiration for the CoMo Retro Game Convention arose from observing other conventions, Sumner said.
He and his father attended one in Bloomington, Illinois, in 2021 that set the ball in motion.
“I thought Bloomington and Columbia are very similar,” Sumner said. “They’re both college towns. I thought that kind of event would thrive here.”
Link to the past
At its heart, a retro gaming convention is a family-friendly event teeming with nostalgia and banking on the draw of companionship.
Nostalgia activates a person’s reward center in their brain, Michael Feldmeier, a psychiatrist at Level Up Mental Health, explained in 2021 to Wired Magazine. This causes the release of dopamine, a brain chemical responsible for pleasure.
“People can gravitate toward retro gaming as they are seeking a known trigger for a positive emotional response,” he said.
The positive emotions prompted by nostalgia can be beneficial for mental health. Feldmeier said it can also contribute to emotional resilience.
“If someone can be reminded of a better time, they may hold out hope for the future.”
Retro conventions for gamers provide an opportunity to revisit the past and light up those mental pathways again.
Since Sumner wasn’t born when most of these retro games were released, he said he doesn’t respond the way retro collectors do.
His memories are tied to the Nintendo DS and 3DS era, but he has found a place among the collectors he sees at the conventions, mostly familiar faces.
“What’s actually refreshing after a while is you get to see new faces as well,” he said.
Conventions are a great place for newcomers to learn about the hobby, where they can pick up a controller and replicate the game-playing experience of the past, Sumner said.
“It’s just a fun thing. We see people my age with their kids because they grew up with Nintendo and Atari, and now they’re playing the games with their kids,” his father said. “These are games they can play together.”
For the most up-to-date information, visit comoretrocon.com or the Facebook page.