A record-breaking temperature of 71 degrees was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Columbia, according to the National Weather Service.
It broke the old record of 70 degrees set in 1948. Today's forecast high could reach 74 degrees by 2 p.m.
The National Weather Service also posted a wind advisory for much of the state until midnight Wednesday.
Fierce winds are expected to intensify Wednesday evening, "gusting to 40-50mph," said KOMU 8 Meteorologist Tim Schmidt.
Chief Meteorologist at KOMU Kenton Gewecke said certain precautions are recommended during such extreme gusts of wind. Gewecke said to secure loose outdoor items, such as holiday decorations, and avoid driving next to semi trucks or high profile vehicles prone to tipping.
Another Columbia weather record must wait until midnight Wednesday to be officially declared. The record maximum low temperature was set in 1929 at 48 degrees, according to meteorologist Marshall Pfahler.
"As of midnight [yesterday], the lowest temperature was 64 degrees. Right now we are forecasting temperatures to not fall below 68 degrees until after midnight tonight," Pfahler said.