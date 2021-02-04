Following a relatively warm Friday, cold air is expected to drive temperatures downward through the weekend, according to KOMU.
Friday will be mostly sunny with temperatures at 30 degrees Fahrenheit and higher during the day, and the low will be 21 F.
On Saturday, temperatures are expected to drop drastically, although by how much is dependent on when a cold front will appear in the mid-Missouri area. Light snow is expected Saturday, with the high predicted at 31 F and a low of 8 F.
The cold weather will continue into Sunday with temperatures staying below average and the lows potentially in the single digits.