Temperatures in Columbia hit a record low Wednesday at 28 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The previous record was 29 degrees, recorded in 1907.
Temperatures were expected to remain as low as 28 overnight, with the National Weather Service issuing a freeze warning for midnight to 9 a.m. Thursday.
During the day, Thursday was predicted to warm up to a high of 57 and a low of 42. The record low for Thursday was also 29 degrees in 1986.
The sun should come back out after 9 a.m. Thursday, though rain is likely overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures were expected to continue to trend back toward mild weather for the rest of the week.