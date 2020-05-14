Installation of fiber optic cable will mean temporary closure beginning Friday of sections of the alley between North Eighth and Short streets, north of East Broadway.
Ridenhour Directional Boring, a contractor for Socket Telecom, plans to install the cable for internet, telecommunications and video services for businesses and residences in the area, according to a news release from the city.
Closures will happen in sections; the entire alley will not be closed at one time. The work associated with the closures is scheduled to be completed by June 8, weather permitting, the city said.
Motorists and pedestrians are urged to exercise caution in the work zone.