Sign work by the Missouri Department of Transportation is causing the closure of U.S. 63 near Interstate 70.
The northbound lanes of U.S. 63 will be closed from 9 p.m. until midnight Sunday night. Traffic will be rerouted by way of the I-70 connector.
The northbound exit ramp to the connector will be closed from midnight until 3 a.m Monday morning. Drivers will need to find an alternate route to access I-70 during this time.
For more information about this project, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook or Twitter for project updates.
MoDot appreciates the patience of travelers while the work takes place.