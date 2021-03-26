Sign work by the Missouri Department of Transportation is causing the closure of U.S. 63 near Interstate 70.  

The northbound lanes of U.S. 63 will be closed from 9 p.m. until midnight Sunday night. Traffic will be rerouted by way of the I-70 connector.

The northbound exit ramp to the connector will be closed from midnight until 3 a.m Monday morning. Drivers will need to find an alternate route to access I-70 during this time.

For more information about this project, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook or Twitter for project updates.

MoDot appreciates the patience of travelers while the work takes place. 

