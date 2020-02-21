Maintenance work will force temporary closures on two bridges in Boone County next week.

The work done by Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be performed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following schedule:  

• Monday — Route HH over Hinkson Creek, west of Rogers Road.

• Tuesday and Wednesday — Sorrels Overpass across Interstate 70, west of Columbia.

Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route around the work area.

Work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this project, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central.

