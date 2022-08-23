Daily morning lane closures on Interstate 70's Rocheport Bridge will begin Monday due to construction, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced in a news release on Tuesday.
Construction work will reduce westbound I-70 on the Rocheport Bridge to one traffic lane between the hours of 6 a.m. and noon, beginning on Monday, Aug. 29. This closure will continue daily and last approximately three weeks.
Closures will not occur on Friday, Sept. 2 or Monday, Sept. 5 "due to high traffic volumes over the Labor Day weekend," according to the release. Construction will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
"Motorists should be advised of possible traffic delays during these times," according to the release. "Remember to use extra caution through work zones, obey all traffic signs, and avoid any distractions."
As closures take effect, workers will continue progress on the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge project near Rocheport, setting concrete girders onto the new bridge.