Daily morning lane closures on Interstate 70's Rocheport Bridge will begin Monday due to construction, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced in a news release on Tuesday.

Construction work will reduce westbound I-70 on the Rocheport Bridge to one traffic lane between the hours of 6 a.m. and noon, beginning on Monday, Aug. 29. This closure will continue daily and last approximately three weeks.

  • K-12 & Youth reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at katie.taranto@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

