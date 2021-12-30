The city of Columbia will open a temporary overnight warming center at Wabash Bus Station on Saturday and Sunday nights.
The Wabash Station warming center is located at 126 N. Tenth St. and will be open from 7 p.m. Saturday to 9:30 a.m. Sunday, and again from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6:30 a.m. Monday. The city opens warming centers when the temperature is expected to drop below 9 degrees.
Saturday's temperatures are predicted as low as 5 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunday's low was expected to be 9 degrees.
The overnight warming center provides a place to go as a last resort for unsheltered people who do not have access to other local shelters, such as Room at the Inn.
Daytime warming centers, which include the Activity and Recreation Center and Columbia Public Library, are available during normal business hours and include access to lobbies, restrooms and drinking fountains.
More information on warming centers can be found at CoMo.gov/Health/Human-Services/Warming-and-Cooling-Centers.