Ten people displaced after Wooldridge fire burns thousands of acres

Updated Information

The article has been updated with information from the National Weather Service. 

A raging fire has destroyed or heavily damaged an estimated 23 structures in the village of Wooldridge and burned more than 3,000 acres in the surrounding area.

The fire began Saturday afternoon in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, after a combine ignited a field it was harvesting. The flames spread from just south of Wooldridge to I-70.

Sam Huddleston waits for the clear to go home after a long day of fighting fire

Sam Huddleston waits for the clear to go home after a long day of fighting fire on Saturday at Cooper County Fire Protection District Station 3 in Wooldridge. Huddleston’s father, sister and brother-in-law all work for the Clifton City Fire Department, the only member-owned fire department in Missouri as far as they know.
V J Young carries a case of water into Cooper County Fire Protection District Station

V J Young carries a case of water into Cooper County Fire Protection District Station 3 on Saturday in Wooldridge. The station was a place for firefighters to return to for food, water and rest.
Jefferson County firefighters fill a water tank

Jefferson County firefighters fill a water tank on Saturday on Main Street in Wooldridge. Missouri Farm Association tankers carried water across the county to firefighters working the surrounding area.
A burned out pickup truck sits in front of a residence that had burned down

A burned out pickup truck sits in front of a residence that had burned down on Saturday in Wooldridge. The blaze was started nearby and spread due to high winds.
A sign reading “Welcome to Wooldridge” lays in a burnt field

A sign reading “Welcome to Wooldridge” lays in a burnt field on Sunday in Wooldridge. 
Trace Brandes cuts an electrical wire that had fallen on an elevated line

Trace Brandes cuts an electrical wire that had fallen on an elevated line on Sunday in Wooldridge. The fire caused multiple elevated wires to collapse.
LEFT: The inside of the Wooldridge Baptist Church is filled with light right before community members boarded it up on Sunday in the afternoon. Several items were removed from the church during and right after the fire including stained glass, bibles, a...

LEFT: The inside of the Wooldridge Baptist Church is filled with light right before community members boarded it up on Sunday in the afternoon. Several items were removed from the church during and right after the fire including stained glass, bibles, a tapestry, flowers and chairs.

RIGHT: Bibles are stacked on a table outside of the the Wooldridge Baptist Church after they were removed by community members on Sunday in Wooldridge, Mo.
Clint Zimmerschied rides his horse, Turtle, after successfully lassoing Ready, a pony that had escaped during the fire

Clint Zimmerschied rides his horse, Turtle, after successfully lassoing Ready, a pony that had escaped during the fire on Sunday in Wooldridge. Zimmerschied was called in from Boonville to help return the pony to safety.
Gail Bruce, Jesse Bowers and Tracy Friderich look at an aerial image of the village

LEFT: From left, Gail Bruce, Jesse Bowers and Tracy Friderich look at an aerial image of the village on Sunday, in Wooldridge. The fire “burned almost ¾ of the village,” said a law enforcement officer.

RIGHT: Gail Bruce holds a picture of the burned village on Sunday in Wooldridge. A drone pilot took a picture from above the village to help residents and first responders better assess the situation.
Smoke billows up over a barn and fields north east

Smoke billows up over a barn and fields north east of Wooldridge on Sunday. Smoke was coming from back burns set by the Cooper County Fire Department in an attempt to burn off the fuel in the area in case the fire was to extend further.
Tracy Friderich walks through the charred remnants of the front of Wooldridge Baptist Church

Tracy Friderich walks through the charred remnants of the front of Wooldridge Baptist Church on Sunday, in Wooldridge. The altar of the church was moved the day before.
The Baker family watches from across the street

The Baker family watches from across the street on Sunday in Wooldridge. Shleby Baker, not pictured, was attempting to lasso his father’s pony, Ready, which had escaped during the fire.
The remains of a home destroyed by the Wooldridge fire smolder

The remains of a home destroyed by the Wooldridge fire smolder on Sunday in Wooldridge. Structures throughout downtown were reduced to ruins by the fire, sparing only the village post office and community center.
A gun sits in charred remains in the trunk of a burnt car on Saturday in the afternoon

A gun sits in charred remains in the trunk of a burnt car on Saturday in the afternoon. The car belonged to a man called “Mr. Daniel” according to Joey Belt and Zach Perkins who used to buy scrap material from him. He lived in a silo on the edge of the property which burned down in the fire.
Jessica McComb cries in the remains of her home

Jessica McComb cries in the remains of her home on Sunday in Wooldridge. McComb, her husband, Emmanuel, and children, Malachi, 13, Titus, 9 and Amira, 7, have lived in Wooldridge for 18 months.
Amira McCome, 7, left, and Titus McCome, 9, sit nearby their burned house

Amira McComb, 7, left, and Titus McComb, 9, sit nearby their burned house on Sunday in Wooldridge, Mo. The children’s dog, Olaf, and two of their birds died in the fire because their cages were not opened. Their parents had just spent 35,000 redoing the house and were going to put new siding on it as the last renovation.
Emergency responders from the Missouri Department of Transportation set up barricades

Emergency responders from the Missouri Department of Transportation set up barricades on Sunday to block Main Street in Wooldridge. Bystanders were not allowed to walk downtown until fire marshals assessed the scene for other damage and undetected threats.
Burned ground is left after the Wooldridge fire north east of the town

Burned ground is left after the Wooldridge fire north east of the town on Sunday in Wooldridge. Farmers turned on their irrigation systems to help dampen the spread of the fire but still burned an estimated 3,000 to 3,500 acres.
