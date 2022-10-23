Ten people displaced after Wooldridge fire burns thousands of acres

Sam Huddleston waits for the clear to go home after a long day of fighting fire on Saturday at Cooper County Fire Protection District Station 3 in Wooldridge. Huddleston’s father, sister and brother-in-law all work for the Clifton City Fire Department, the only member-owned fire department in Missouri as far as they know.
Jefferson County firefighters fill a water tank on Saturday on Main Street in Wooldridge. Missouri Farm Association tankers carried water across the county to firefighters working the surrounding area.
Clint Zimmerschied rides his horse, Turtle, after successfully lassoing Ready, a pony that had escaped during the fire on Sunday in Wooldridge. Zimmerschied was called in from Boonville to help return the pony to safety.
LEFT: From left, Gail Bruce, Jesse Bowers and Tracy Friderich look at an aerial image of the village on Sunday, in Wooldridge. The fire “burned almost ¾ of the village,” said a law enforcement officer.
RIGHT: Gail Bruce holds a picture of the burned village on Sunday in Wooldridge. A drone pilot took a picture from above the village to help residents and first responders better assess the situation.
The remains of a home destroyed by the Wooldridge fire smolder on Sunday in Wooldridge. Structures throughout downtown were reduced to ruins by the fire, sparing only the village post office and community center.
Emergency responders from the Missouri Department of Transportation set up barricades on Sunday to block Main Street in Wooldridge. Bystanders were not allowed to walk downtown until fire marshals assessed the scene for other damage and undetected threats.
Smoke billows up over a barn and fields north east of Wooldridge on Sunday. Smoke was coming from back burns set by the Cooper County Fire Department in an attempt to burn off the fuel in the area in case the fire was to extend further.
Burned ground is left after the Wooldridge fire north east of the town on Sunday in Wooldridge. Farmers turned on their irrigation systems to help dampen the spread of the fire but still burned an estimated 3,000 to 3,500 acres.
A gun sits in charred remains in the trunk of a burnt car on Saturday in the afternoon. The car belonged to a man called “Mr. Daniel” according to Joey Belt and Zach Perkins who used to buy scrap material from him. He lived in a silo on the edge of the property which burned down in the fire.
LEFT: The inside of the Wooldridge Baptist Church is filled with light right before community members boarded it up on Sunday in the afternoon. Several items were removed from the church during and right after the fire including stained glass, bibles, a tapestry, flowers and chairs.
RIGHT: Bibles are stacked on a table outside of the the Wooldridge Baptist Church after they were removed by community members on Sunday in Wooldridge, Mo.
Amira McComb, 7, left, and Titus McComb, 9, sit nearby their burned house on Sunday in Wooldridge, Mo. The children’s dog, Olaf, and two of their birds died in the fire because their cages were not opened. Their parents had just spent 35,000 redoing the house and were going to put new siding on it as the last renovation.
The article has been updated with information from the National Weather Service.
A raging fire has destroyed or heavily damaged an estimated 23 structures in the village of Wooldridge and burned more than 3,000 acres in the surrounding area.
The fire began Saturday afternoon in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, after a combine ignited a field it was harvesting. The flames spread from just south of Wooldridge to I-70.
The fire is 100% contained but subject to flare-ups, Jim Gann, a spokesperson for the Cooper County Fire Protection District said at a news conference on Sunday morning.
Flames spread quickly due to high wind speeds and low humidity, and moved into land belonging to the Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge.
Ten people were displaced Saturday and housed overnight at the Open Bible Praise Center in Boonville, according to a joint news release from Cooper County Agencies. There have been no emergency service injuries and one civilian injury, believed to be non-life-threatening.
Charles Hunter, the on-site representative for Red Cross, has been working with residents that have been affected by the fire.
“The Red Cross has been able to provide shelter, food and emotional support,” Hunter said. “The Red Cross makes an analysis of each day as to how many people need assistance. As far as rehousing they make those decisions on a day-by-day basis."
Jerry E. Foster, 84, was asleep when the fire reached his Wooldridge house.
“The front of my house was completely in flames,” Foster said.
The only things he was able to grab were the clothing he was wearing on Sunday and a container that had his billfold, checkbook and the keys to his truck.
“I don’t have a toothbrush. I don't have another pair of socks,” he said.
Foster said he will be staying in the Open Bible Praise Church on Sunday night but is uncertain about his future housing situation.
“I don't know what will happen after tonight,” Foster said.
The Missouri Statewide Mutual Aid system was activated Saturday, and at least 50 fire departments from across the state have responded since.
“This is the biggest mutual aid effort I’ve ever seen and been involved in,” said Tim Kennedy, a firefighter with the Cole County Fire Protection District.
Crews have used water from pools, bulldozers and water tankers to fight the flames.
The Missouri Division of Fire Safety tweeted Saturday morning about critical fire conditions due to low humidity, extremely dry vegetation and windy conditions.
“The worst conditions were right around 3 p.m. in terms of what would be conducive to extreme fire,” said Fred Glass, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. “The winds were generally, in that 3-6 p.m. time frame out of the south, sustained at about 20-25 miles an hour with gusts in the 30-35 mile an hour range.”
The area is currently considered to be in extreme drought due to weeks of excessive dryness, Glass said, adding that the lack of rainfall has caused an abundance of “dry fuels.”
“The fuels are different grasses and stuff like hay and crops,” Glass said. “They dry very, very quickly.”
Jessica McComb, a Wooldridge resident, lost her home and a family pet in the fire. She commented that the high grasses in the village could be part of the reason why the fire spread so quickly.
“The town is covered in 12-foot grass,” McComb said. “I had a video on my phone three days ago where I walked down the alley and I said, ‘if something catches on fire this town is going to go in three minutes.’ That was 72 hours ago.”
McComb and her family have owned property in Wooldridge since December of 2019, but officially moved into their home in April of last year.
“Money comes and goes, but he can’t be replaced,” McComb said about the family dog. “I think that’s the hardest part because at the end of the day, he was sitting there waiting to be rescued and I couldn’t get there.”
Donations can be dropped off at the Open Bible Praise Center, located at 16991 Highway 87.