Members of a city task force on utility expansion said they were frustrated and shocked to hear city staff members Monday support a new alternative for an electrical transmission project.
Six months ago — after three years of meetings — the citizens’ task force had decided to recommend that the city move forward with an alternate option, said Kim Fallis, a member of the Integrated Electric Resource and Master Plan Task Force.
“To come back and bring up an idea that they never brought forward during any of our three years of task force meetings was just really surprising,” Fallis said. “Because when we ended our task force, everybody, including staff, was kind of on the same page.”
“We were surprised,” said another task force member, Tom Jensen. “They gave no indication at any point during the task force that they disagreed with the direction we were headed.”
Option A is a project to build a new transmission line and add a new substation at Mill Creek. The transmission line would run from the proposed station on Perche Creek south on Scott Boulevard to Nifong Boulevard, then east along Grindstone Parkway to the Grindstone substation.
Option W would overbuild the Hinkson Creek substation to take it out of the flood plain. Transmission lines for that substation would take a different route from Perche Creek, generally following Chapel Hill Road east to the Grindstone substation.
At the pre-council work session, Eric Worts, an engineering supervisor for Columbia Water and Light, gave a presentation about transmission planning which labeled Option A as the “optimal solution.”
Fallis said this “new solution” caught the task force members off guard since they had favored Option W. She said she felt that Worts was suggesting that the utility department’s work was better than the consultant’s.
During the meeting, David Sorrell, director of the city's utilities division, said he recommends that the council do a transmission project, regardless of which one is selected. He said the collective opinion of the department was that Option A was easier to build and more reliable.
Fallis responded, “To suggest that Option A is the easiest is not a fair representation of all of the information that's been compiled in the last 10 years.”
Fallis said city staff were always present and facilitated the task force meetings. She said the initial recommendation of Option W came from city staff.
“While the task force was working directly with a consultant, staff was absolutely included in that entire process,” Fallis said. “I mean, we couldn't have a meeting if staff wasn't there.”
Jensen reiterated that city staff members were present at the meeting, saying “it's not as if their role is to sit silently while we engage in this process.”
Jensen said it would have been helpful to hear the city staff’s concerns about Option W during task force meetings, but instead the comments came in front of the council at the Monday work meeting.
Fallis said task force members were “blindsided” and “in disbelief” from the staff’s presentation and support of Option A at Monday’s work session.
During the meeting, Fallis expressed her frustrations with the staff’s change in the six months since the task force presented its final findings.
“I felt my jaw kind of dropping as they were pretty much undermining the last three years of meetings and conversations and discussions,” Fallis said.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe addressed the tensions in the room toward the end of the work session.
“It's a little bit embarrassing to have a fight in Conference Room 1A/1B,” Buffaloe said, adding that she was "sad and disappointed" that there was no clear path forward after the discussion.
Regardless of the mayor's disappointment, it seems that the ball is in the council's court.
"It will be up to the council to direct staff on how to proceed," Matt Nestor, city utility spokesperson, said in an email.
Despite the atmosphere of the room Monday, Fallis said she does not want a contentious relationship between the task force and city staff. Although the task force is now dissolved, she said the members would like to see their three years of time go to use.
“We're still interested in trying to come to some resolution and seeing the city figure out a way to address issues,” she said.
The future of city utilities
Other action at the pre-council work meeting included transmission planning and modernizing utilities data with smart meters.
Worts said the city is a transmission owner and is contractually obligated to provide services to MU and Fulton. After Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer asked about the possibility of selling the city's transmission ownership, City Counselor Nancy Thompson said the city's charter requires a citywide vote to sell such a substantial asset.
After the council meeting, Pitzer said transmission ownership is not a key function of the city and that other entities might could bring more expertise to the table.
“I think we’re better at the distribution part of it, which is getting power into individual homes and businesses,” Pitzer.
Council members seemed excited about the progression of advanced metering infrastructure, which would provide real-time utility usage data. Instead of waiting for a phone call to alert electric companies about outages, smart meters would give immediate notifications.
Smart meters would also create opportunities for flexible utility billings. Buffaloe said she is excited about the prospect of time-of-use rates that alter utilities' costs based on their demand throughout the day.
An ongoing cost-savings study will offer specific information soon, but Worts said he anticipates that these smart meters will save the city money.