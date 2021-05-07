This week, the Missourian reported on True/False Film Fest, new security cameras on MU's campus and the city and county health order.
Did you follow our top stories this week? Test your knowledge with our weekly news quiz!
How did you do? Take a look back at this week's stories to learn more:
"So many things are different," said Stacie Pottinger, a festival director. "It's easier to tell you what's the same."
Festgoers filter in and out each day through Stephens Lake Park and the Holiday Inn Executive Center parking lot for the 2021 True/False Film Fest.
The health order and mask mandate for Columbia and Boone County is expected to expire May 12 based on current trends.
New cameras have been installed across the campus as part of a "security upgrade," said MU spokesperson Christian Basi
DogMaster Distillers, Missouri Business Alert, SOA Architecture and the Voluntary Action Center were the other finalists.