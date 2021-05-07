This week, the Missourian reported on True/False Film Fest, new security cameras on MU's campus and the city and county health order.

Did you follow our top stories this week? Test your knowledge with our weekly news quiz!

How did you do? Take a look back at this week's stories to learn more:

+8
New view, same Q

New view, same Q

Festgoers filter in and out each day through Stephens Lake Park and the Holiday Inn Executive Center parking lot for the 2021 True/False Film Fest. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you